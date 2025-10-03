Custos Family Office LLC Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up about 6.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

