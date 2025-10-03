Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 193 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

