Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,694 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,252,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $74.44 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

