First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 125,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.