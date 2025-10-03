Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,121,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after buying an additional 1,067,724 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 514,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

