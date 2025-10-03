FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

