Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $33.20 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,422 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

