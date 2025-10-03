Whelan Financial Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 958.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $275.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $276.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.80.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

