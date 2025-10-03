Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,684 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,420,000 after acquiring an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

