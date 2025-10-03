Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

