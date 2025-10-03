Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after acquiring an additional 778,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.