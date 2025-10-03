Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

Booking Trading Up 1.4%

BKNG opened at $5,424.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,529.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,290.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

