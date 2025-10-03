River Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLR opened at $51.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

