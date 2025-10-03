River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 180,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 37.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 737.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

