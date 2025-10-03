River Street Advisors LLC Buys 875 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 460,276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,123,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after buying an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,136 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.