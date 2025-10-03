Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $448.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.79 and a 200 day moving average of $433.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.