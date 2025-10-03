iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Acquired by Stash Investments LLC

Stash Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 17.4% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stash Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $36,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

