River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

