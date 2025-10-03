Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGAL. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Shares of GGAL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.54. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 110,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.