Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 210,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.