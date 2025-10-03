Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

