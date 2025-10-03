Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

VB stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

