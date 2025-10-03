1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF $POWA

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWA. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 510.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $562,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA POWA opened at $90.95 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

