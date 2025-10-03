Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 2,114 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 63.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 7,044.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Trading Up 0.1%

BRC opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.