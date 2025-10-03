Brokerages Set Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target at $24.90

Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

OPRA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,172.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Opera by 4,112.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

