Capital & Planning LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
