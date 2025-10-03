Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

