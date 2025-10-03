1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,670,904 shares of company stock valued at $892,841,241 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.