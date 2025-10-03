Warner Financial Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHAK. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

