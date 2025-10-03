River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

