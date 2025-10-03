Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in F5 by 66.0% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 14,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in F5 by 19.9% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 2,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth $7,762,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in F5 by 40.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $327.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.78. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.24 and a 52-week high of $337.39.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,749. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

