Family CFO Inc Trims Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Family CFO Inc trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,506,629.40. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.30 and a beta of 3.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

