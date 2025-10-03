Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Position Boosted by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.21 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

