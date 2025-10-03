River Street Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $720.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.91, a PEG ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $403.16 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.