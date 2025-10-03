Genpact Limited $G Stock Position Cut by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

