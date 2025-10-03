Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 556 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 137,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 164.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.3%

CMG stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.