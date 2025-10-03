Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Position Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47,033.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $192.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

