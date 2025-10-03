DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 3,691 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

