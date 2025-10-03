Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

