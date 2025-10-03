SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,857 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

