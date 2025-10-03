J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes $3.13 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE:YMM opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

Full Truck Alliance Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.