iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.