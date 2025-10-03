USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $182.14 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

