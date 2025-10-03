Tower View Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $757.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $760.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

