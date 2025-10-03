Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) CAO Sells $36,803.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $36,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,719. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Azoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Alexander Azoy sold 1,579 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $18,758.52.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RCUS opened at $13.38 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 310.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

View Our Latest Report on RCUS

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.