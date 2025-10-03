Shravan Goli Sells 2,047 Shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Shravan Goli sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $61,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,678.10. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $306,975.27.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.2%

NTGR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,691,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,175,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

