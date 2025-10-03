J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 5,955 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $41.40 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.