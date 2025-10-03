Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $339,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,389.8% during the second quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

TMO stock opened at $525.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $611.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.