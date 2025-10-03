Accenture PLC $ACN Stake Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2,782.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,960,000 after acquiring an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 464,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,056,000 after acquiring an additional 359,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ACN opened at $244.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

