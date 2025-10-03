Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $149.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

